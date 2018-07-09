© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Payday Lending Industry Opposes Ohio Senate's Changes To Bill

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published July 9, 2018 at 8:16 PM EDT
photo of Senate Finance Committee
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio Senate Finance Committee listens to testimony in response to the changes made to HB123, a bill to implement tougher regulations on payday lenders.

The Ohio Senate is introducing changes to a payday lending crackdown that passed the House by a big margin. Supporters of the legislation say it will help shutdown predatory lending and a cycle of debt.

The Senate's changes raise the maximum payday loan amount to $1,000. The bill also caps the principal and fees on those loans at 7% of the borrower’s monthly income, and says total costs, meaning fees and interest rates, cannot be more than 60% of the original loan.

Ted Saunders is CEO of Community Choice Financial, the parent company of CheckSmart. He says the changes end up hurting the payday lending industry while favoring credit unions.

“You notice there’s no prohibition on charging customers any other fees if you’re a banker credit union but I’ve noticed in here that I as a licensed check casher if I want to deliver this loan in the form of a check I’m capped at $10 why me?” he said.

Supporters of the original, tougher bill, say they’re okay with these changes and still want to see the legislation move forward.

The Ohio Senate plans on voting the bill out of its chamber on Tuesday.

Tags

Government & Politicspayday lending reformOhio SenateCheckSmart
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content