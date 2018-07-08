© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio's Mental Health and Addiction Services Head is Stepping Down

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published July 8, 2018 at 9:13 AM EDT
photo of Tracy Plouck
DANIEL KONIK
/
OGT
Plouck pushed for Medicaid expansion and was an advocate for treatment and prevention for the opioid crisis.

One of the leading figures in the state’s battle against the deadly opioid crisis is stepping down. The departure of the head of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, who’s leaving six months before the end of the term of her boss, Gov. John Kasich.

Tracy Plouck was Medicaid director under Govs. Bob Taft and Ted Strickland. Kasich hired her to head the Department of Mental Health, which merged with Addiction Services in 2013.

“We’re proud of the fact that we’ve not had to do any layoffs resulting from this. But every dollar that we save, we’re going to put into services,” she said.

Plouck helped push for Medicaid expansion. And as the opioid crisis escalated, Plouck spoke out for treatment and prevention, even as some called on the Kasich administration to declare an emergency.

“I feel very strongly that we have been treating this like an emergency for the last six years,” she said.

Plouck helped oversee a challenging move of behavioral health services into Medicaid managed care on July 1.  She leaves for a private sector opportunity and will be replaced by the agency’s medical director Dr. Mark Hurst.

Tags

Government & PoliticsTracy PlouckOhio Department of Mental Health and Addiction ServicesJohn KasichBehavioral Health Redesignopioids
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
