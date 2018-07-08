© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio's Largest Public Employees Union Calls Right to Work Suit Unneccesary, Misdirected

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published July 8, 2018 at 9:36 AM EDT
photo of the U.S. Supreme Court
WIKIMEDIA
Ohio unions are dealing with continued fallout from the U.S. Supreme Court Janus decision.

A national group that advocates for so-called “right to work” policies is threatening to sue Ohio if it doesn’t stop collecting dues from state workers who are not union members, following last month’s U.S. Supreme Court decision on the issue. The state’s largest public employee union says the threat is unnecessary – and went to the wrong agency anyway.

The letter from the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation demanding a halt to mandatory “shop fees” being deducted from non-union members’ paychecks went to state Treasurer Josh Mandel.

But Chris Mabe with the Ohio Civil Service Employees Union says the treasurer’s office doesn’t handle that. And he says the OCSEA had already sent its own letter to the state after the Janus decision.

“When the Supreme Court – for lack of a better term – slapped the gavel, we were already putting in process to abide by the law here,” he said.

He estimates around 900 workers or about 3% of the OCSEA’s 30,000 members will no longer have what he calls fair share payments deducted from their checks.

Mabe says the lawsuit threat came from a D.C.-based group, not from disgruntled state workers.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
