Government & Politics

Ohio Daycare Bill Would Require Facilities to Inform Parents About Unsafe Situations

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 8, 2018 at 9:16 AM EDT
photo of Rick Carfagna
OHIO LEGISLATURE

Parents of children in Ohio daycares sometimes don’t know when unsafe behavior is happening in those facilities. But a bill that’s working its way through the state legislature is designed to change that.

The bill by Republican Rep. Rick Carfagna is named “Chase’s Law” after a two-year-old who was left behind on a field trip by his caretakers. He was found safe, but the daycare did not inform his parents or the state until three days later. And Carfagna says the other parents with children in the daycare didn’t know either.

“The concern here is all of the other parents beyond those who may be immediately impacted," said Carfagna. "While many parents take great care to vet daycares when choosing where to send their child, they may not be aware of egregious violations at their existing daycare not think to police their daycare on an on-going basis, especially if their experience has been positive."

Carfagna’s bill would require a daycare to let parents know when the state has determined it was liable for a risky situation.

The bill has passed the House and is awaiting hearings in the Senate.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
