Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Libertarians Petition to Get Their Party Status Back

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published July 5, 2018 at 5:04 PM EDT
photo of Libertarian petitioners
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Libertarians previously fought for party status for 2016 presidential candidate Gary Johnson but were denied.

After failing to qualify candidates for the statewide ballot for the last two election cycles, Libertarians are fighting to regain their party status in Ohio. The group has filed more than 100,000 signatures to put that party designation back on the ballot.

After the Republican-controlled legislature changed ballot access laws in 2013, the Libertarian Party of Ohio lost its minor party status and could no longer have nominees appear on the ballot with their party name attached.

Spokesperson David Jackson says having that party name on the ballot is vital.

“So you wouldn’t know ‘are they trying to challenge one of the dominant candidates? Are they affiliated with somebody? Do they have a platform?'” he said.

The group fought for their party status when their presidential nominee, Gary Johnson, earned more than 3% of the vote in 2016. However, the Supreme Court ruled that, because Johnson was listed as an independent on the ballot, it did not qualify.

