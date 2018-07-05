© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Democrats and Republicans Debate Whether DeWine Should Have Done More About ECOT

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published July 5, 2018 at 4:27 PM EDT
photo of Mike DeWine
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
DeWine is being pressed on why he didn't launch his own investigation into ECOT.

Democrats have been blasting Republican Attorney General and candidate for governor Mike DeWine for not doing more about the multi-million dollar scandal involving the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, the now-closed online charter school. Republicans are pushing back.

A finding from Republican Auditor Dave Yost that ECOT submitted fraudulent student data to the state was turned over to federal prosecutors and the Republican Franklin County prosecutor. Yost, a former prosecutor running for attorney general, says that’s because prosecutions happen locally.

“So when Attorney General DeWine says he has no jurisdiction, he's just stating what is a well-known legal fact and frankly shame on the people that are on the other side that know better,” he said.

But Democratic Rep. Tavia Galonski, a former Summit County magistrate, disagrees.

“Ohio law gives the Attorney General broad powers for bringing criminal charges against entities that misuse public funds,” she said.

She asked DeWine to appoint a special prosecutor to look into criminal charges regarding ECOT. DeWine has appointed outside counsel to handle the ECOT case.

Tags

Government & PoliticsECOTMike DeWineRep. Tavia GalonskiDave Yost
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content