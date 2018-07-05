© 2020 WKSU
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.

Cordray Lays Out Policies to Help Children

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published July 5, 2018 at 3:00 PM EDT
photo of Richard Cordray
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU
Cordray has unveiled his own plan for helping Ohio's children.

Richard Cordray is laying out how he plans to help children and parents if elected governor.

The Democratic gubernatorial nominee says there’s at least one distinct difference between his plan and that of his Republican opponent Mike DeWine, which he laid out last week.

Cordray wants to increase access to state intervention services, helping parents with young children.

Among Cordray’s ideas: guiding expectant mothers towards healthy births, raising awareness about safe sleeping, expanding access to daycare for working parents and universal pre-kindergarten.

Cordray says DeWine’s opposition to Medicaid expansion would undermine these types of programs.

“If they have to stop everything because they’re worried about their own health care everything else in their family is going to be hurt, they’re going to be at risk their children are going to be at risk, that’s just common sense.”

Cordray added that he’d like to look at initiating wraparound services at schools statewide, providing a network of various supports for students.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
