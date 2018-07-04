© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

With Ohio's "Puppy Mill" Bill Passed, Animal Advocates End Amendment Campaign

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published July 4, 2018 at 2:46 PM EDT
photo of puppy mill campaigner
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Many advocates collected signatures in case the bill did not pass at the Statehouse.

New regulations on so-called puppy mills will take effect in a few weeks, with Gov. John Kasich signing a bill into law this past Friday. That has animal rights activists who had been wanting to put a puppy mill crackdown before voters calling off their campaign.

Activists had wanted a constitutional amendment on high volume dog breeders. But campaigns are expensive.

Corey Roscoe is the Ohio director of the Humane Society of the United States, and while an amendment would be harder to change than a law, she says Ohio is in a puppy mill crisis.

“A lot of the care requirements that are passed under House Bill 506 will go into effect sooner than voters would have even had a chance to vote on the ballot measure,” she said.

In May, animal rights advocates pushed for 13 amendments to the puppy mill bill, including food twice a day and continuous access to water, at least 30 minutes of exercise, new rules for cages and limits on how many times female dogs can be bred.

But they continued to collect signatures for a ballot issue in case the law didn’t pass.

puppy mills
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
