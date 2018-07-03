© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Rezabek Will Resign from Ohio House to Become County Judge

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 3, 2018 at 5:10 PM EDT
Photo of Ohio Rep. Jeff Rezabek
ANDY CHOW
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO
Rezabek is expected to resign from the House this month.

A Republican state representative is resigning to fill a judicial seat..

Gov. John Kasich has appointed Jeff Rezabek to serve as a juvenile court judge in Montgomery County, filling the post created with the death of Judge Nick Kuntz. 

Rezabek, who is expected to resign from the House on July 11th, wasn’t seeking re-election because he was already running for the judicial seat. And this appointment gives him the opportunity to run as the incumbent. House Republicans have not yet announced their plans for filling Rezabek’s seat, but they could appoint J. Todd Smith, the Republican who is running for that post.

He’s set to face Democratic Montgomery County Commissioner Dan Foley this November in what is being considered a competitive race this year.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
