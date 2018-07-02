© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

ECOT is Likely to Drive Conversation in Governor's Race

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published July 2, 2018 at 4:53 PM EDT
photo of DeWine ECOT protest
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Steve Dyer with Innovation Ohio accuses DeWine of protecting ECOT because its founder was a major Republican donor.

Education advocates held a small rally outside of Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office, calling for him to investigate the now-closed Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow. Democrats are trying to connect the Republican gubernatorial nominee to the online charter school scandal. There’s a back-and-forth on the ECOT debate that will likely last the entire campaign season.

Steve Dyer with the liberal think tank Innovation Ohio says DeWine needs to hold a criminal investigation into ECOT.

“We now know that this was a massive scandal, we now know who’s responsible for it, and now it’s time to hold people to account,” he said.

Dyer accuses DeWine of trying to protect ECOT because founder Bill Lager has been a major Republican campaign donor.

But DeWine’s office says this is out of the Attorney General’s jurisdiction.  DeWine’s gubernatorial campaign is hitting back saying the Democratic party and its nominee for governor, Richard Cordray, also accepted money from ECOT. That is true, though the money is much less than what DeWine and the Ohio GOP received.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
