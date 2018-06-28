© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Payday Lending Reform Bill is Stuck in Senate Committee

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published June 28, 2018 at 12:58 AM EDT
photo of Senate Finance Committee
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Consumer advocates are worried a series of proposed amendments will weaken the bill.

The bill to clamp down on payday lending interest rates and fees has hit another wall. After passing out of the House with strong support, Senate Republicans have halted the bill in committee in order to consider possible changes.

Democrats on the committee tried to force a vote on the bill, but Senate Republicans were able to rally enough opposition to stop that vote.

Committee chair Scott Oelslager of Stark County says he wants to hold off on a vote until members have more time to consider possible amendments. 

“It’s the chair’s responsibility that there’s plenty of vetting and plenty of transparency and this was the fifth hearing in eight days. I can’t control the fact that I did not get the bill from the House until eight days ago,” Oelslager said.

Consumer advocates don’t like the delay and fear that the proposed amendments would weaken the bill.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
