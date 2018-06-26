© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Portman Says CBO Report Underestimates Growth that Will Keep Debt from Hitting Historic Highs

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published June 26, 2018 at 6:56 PM EDT
Congressional Budget Office charts
CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE
The Congressional Budget Office project ongoing and accelerating deficit spending.

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman – a deficit hawk during the Obama administration – says a new Congressional Budget Office report underestimates economic growth and overestimates the national debt over the next 30 years. 

Portman says economic growth has well outstripped the projections from as little as six months ago, and he’s confident that will continue if GOP tax cuts become permanent. If that happens, Portman says he doesn’t buy Congressional Budget Office projections that the national debt will hit historically high levels by 2028.

“That somehow we’re just going to go right back to where we had been, at 1.9 percent, which is was the average growth rate during the Obama years, I don’t think that’s the new normal. I think we can keep the growth rate higher than that.”

Portman says most of the temporary tax cuts passed in other administrations have become permanent. And while he remains concerned about deficit spending, economic growth this year has benefitted programs like food stamps and Social Security Disability.

If the Budget Office projection is right, the ratio of debt to national gross domestic product at the end of this year will be the highest since 1950.

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
