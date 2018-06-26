© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Businesses Express Growing Support for "Pups on Patios" Bill

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published June 26, 2018 at 7:20 PM EDT
photo of Pups and Pints event
LAND GRANT BREWING COMPANY
The bill would require owners to comply with health codes if they allow dogs.

A bill that would allow dogs on restaurant patios is moving its way through the Ohio Senate. Business groups see this as a way to let companies expand their creativity.

The bill would let restaurant owners decide if they want to allow dogs on their patios.

Holly Gross with the Columbus Chamber of Commerce says this clears up confusion between businesses and local health departments. She adds that giving restaurants discretion can help businesses thrive.

“We do have creative business owners and they want to create a really exciting, innovative experience,” she said.

The bill also seeks to make sure restaurants comply with health codes if they allow dogs on their patios.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
