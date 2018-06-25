© 2020 WKSU
U.S. Supreme Court Rules Against Ohio in AmEx Case

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 25, 2018 at 8:47 PM EDT
A split U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against Ohio in a case involving rules that American Express requires merchants who accept its credit cards to follow.

Ohio and 10 other states sued American Express over so-called “anti-steering” rules in contracts it struck with merchants. The states said American Express violated federal law by not allowing those merchants from encouraging customers to use other cards – most of those other cards cost the merchants less in fees. But in a 5-4 ruling, the Court said those contracts have actually forced other credit cards to become more competitive. The Ohio Attorney General’s office says it’s disappointed, and that it will continue its antitrust work to promote robust marketplace competition.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
