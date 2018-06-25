© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Rollback of Renewable and Energy Efficiency Standards Could Cost Ohioans

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published June 25, 2018 at 11:31 PM EDT
ohio_senate_green_energy_-_chow.jpg
ANDY CHOW
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO
The Ohio Senate votes on a package that will cut the renewable requirements for Ohio power producers by a third.

A bill that would overhaul the way Ohio mandates the use of renewable energy and energy efficiency is likely to get a vote in the Senate this week. 

The bill would take the amount of renewable energy the state requires to be on the grid and cut it by a third. The measure gives more companies the ability to opt out of energy efficiency standards.

Robert Kelter with the Environmental Law and Policy Center says companies that opt out will end up spending more money on their electric bills, which will have a ripple effect on all Ohioans.

“It would allow energy customers who really don’t have the knowledge or the expertise about energy efficiency to make the efficiency investments that they should be making,” Kelter says.

The Ohio Chamber of Commerce defends the opt-out provision, arguing that it allows companies to make energy decisions based on marketplace demands.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
