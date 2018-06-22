© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

LGBTQ Rights Group Slams Bill On Parents’ Rights Over Trans Kids

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 22, 2018 at 4:50 PM EDT
LGBTQ pride flag
QUINN DOMBROWSKI
/
FLICKR/CREATIVE COMMONS
Equality Ohio pushes back on controversial LBGTQ bill.

A bill that two conservative Republican lawmakers say asserts a parent’s right to decide if their transgender child should undergo treatment is getting strong pushback from an LGBTQ rights group. 

Equality Ohio says the bill from Reps. Tom Brinkman and Paul Zeltwanger could deny necessary medical care to trans kids under 18. And the group’s Grant Stancliff says its requirement that teachers and other public employees notify parents in writing if their child's expressed sexual identity doesn’t match their biological gender is confusing.

“If a girl wants to enroll in shop class, is that something where she’s going to get a letter sent home? If Billy doesn’t want to play football, does he get a letter sent home? Not only does it mess with this kind of access to health care, but it creates these weird kind of policing of behaviors.”

The sponsors say the bill is about parental rights. But Equality Ohio says it targets only transgender youth, who are very vulnerable, and it’s the only bill like this in the country.

Tags

Government & PoliticsEquality OhioTom BrinkmanPaul ZeltwangerGrant StancliffLGBTQ rightsGender identityTransgender
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content