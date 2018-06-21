© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Supreme Court OKs the State Cutting Funding to Cities with Traffic Cams

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 21, 2018 at 8:53 AM EDT
The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that the state can cut funding to certain communities using traffic cameras. But the ruling may not have much of an effect.

The high court overturned a trial court’s ruling holding the state in contempt for putting into the last budget a requirement to cut funding to cities that were not complying with a 2015 state traffic camera law. Part of that law was later found unconstitutional. But the Supreme Court agreed with Michael Hendershot from the attorney general’s office, who argued the case in April.

“The idea that any trial court can tell the Assembly not to legislate, I think, is a fairly shocking proposition,” says Hendershot.

The case came out of Toledo. A spokesman for the Ohio Municipal League says the ruling means communities can continue their challenge of the constitutionality of the camera law, and it won’t affect those who want to start or restart camera programs.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
