Government & Politics

Ohio House Republicans Prepare to Loosen, not Tighten, Gun Laws

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published June 20, 2018 at 7:09 PM EDT
House Speaker Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell) talking to reporters following a House Finance Committee meeting on Tuesday.
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Smith says he will ask his caucus to find middle ground on other provisions.

The Ohio House is preparing to strip away more gun regulations making it easier to use lethal force in self-defense. This comes as the new House leader says Republican members aren’t close to approving new gun-control measures.

The gun control bill, which has just a single Republican sponsor, would prohibit people with a history of domestic violence from owning guns and allow guns to be seized from people showing signs of violence – among other things.

New Republican House Speaker Ryan Smith says he takes the issue of gun violence seriously, but “there’s no gun law in America that’s going to stop a lot of this. I mean criminals don’t abide by the law by their very nature, so it’s not to say that we’re insensitive to it or don’t want to do something on it. It’s just people are very protective of the Second Amendment,” he said.

Smith says he’ll ask his caucus if there’s any middle ground on other provisions.

Gov. John Kasich backed what he called these common-sense reforms after the fatal high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio Housegun controlOhio House Speaker Ryan SmithStand Your Groundstand your ground billgun safety
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
