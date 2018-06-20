© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

GOP Lawmakers Say their Bill Would Protect Parental Rights over Transgender Children

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 20, 2018 at 6:36 PM EDT
Photo of Tom Brinkman
STATE OF OHIO
Brinkman says parents should retain control until their child turns 18.

Two Republican lawmakers have introduced a bill that they say would protect the rights of parents who oppose efforts to help their transgender children transition.

Rep. Tom Brinkman says his bill was inspired by a Cincinnati case where a juvenile court judge turned custody of a 17-year-old over to the teen’s grandparents, who supported the child’s gender identity. The teen’s parents wanted to try Christian counseling.

Brinkman says parents have the right to decide whether they want their minor child to undergo treatment or to transition.

“They should have that responsibility. And if somebody doesn't like it, you're emancipated at age 18 and you can go do whatever the heck you want.”

The bill, jointly sponsored by Rep. Paul Zeltwanger, also requires teachers, counselors and other public employees to notify parents in writing if their child’s expressed gender identity doesn’t match their biological gender. And it requires written parental consent for any medical, psychological or other treatment related to gender dysphoria.

Tags

Government & PoliticsTransgenderTom BrinkmanPaul Zeltwangerparents rightsTransgender childrenLGBTQ students
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
