Bill Named for Murdered Ohio State Student Passes Ohio House

The Ohio House passed a high-profile bill to change criminal sentencing and strengthen probation monitoring. The bill is in response to the murder of an Ohio State student last year.

The Reagan Tokes Act is named after the Ohio State University student who was raped and murdered by a man who was out of prison on probation. The bill allows for indefinite sentencing for first- and second-degree felonies, basing release on good behavior.

As Republican Rep. Jim Hughes explains, Tokes’ killer Brian Golsby committed many violations while in prison for a previous crime.

“Under our current determinate sentencing structure, Golsby’s behavior in prison had no effect on his release day and thus provided little incentive for his rehabilitation,” he said.

The bill now goes to the Senate where leaders have expressed support for the legislation.