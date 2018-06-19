Portman Calls on Trump to Stop Separating Families at the Border

Republican Sen. Rob Portman is calling for the immediate reversal of a Trump administration policy that’s separated more than 2,000 immigrant children from their families.

Portman is calling on the president to reverse the policy so Congress can negotiate a longer-term solution to deal with asylum seekers coming to the U.S. through its Mexico border. That legislative solution, Portman says, should include investments in detention facilities that can house whole families.

“It’s going to require more funding, I understand that and I think that’s important. But it’s also going to require us to have this infrastructure in place before we make changes in policy,” he said.

Portman says that infrastructure should also include more immigration judges to handle families’ case quickly.