© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio's New House Speaker Backs a Bill to Study Funding for Online Charter Schools

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 19, 2018 at 11:30 PM EDT
photo of ECOT sign
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Smith wants to create a group to study how to fund charter schools.

The new speaker of the Ohio House is citing a two-year-old study from a pro-charter school group slamming the performance of virtual charter schools. There may be changes coming in the laws that govern those online schools following the ECOT scandal.

In his first sit-down with reporters, Speaker Ryan Smith said a new bill would create a group to study how best to fund online charters.

“We need to be able to make sure that the children coming out of there are getting a quality education and hold them to a high standard. We don’t have results like we did at ECOT and any public school and if we did, we would take drastic action,” he said.

ECOT couldn’t pay back the tens of millions the state says it owed due to inflated attendance and closed in January.

Smith’s office distributed a National Alliance of Public Charter Schools’ report showing virtual charter students have weaker academic growth and the schools perform worse than traditional public schools in most states – and it calls for shutting down chronically low-performing virtual charters.

Tags

Government & PoliticsSpeaker Ryan SmithECOTOnline charter schoolsElectronic Classroom of TomorrowBill Lager
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content