Government & Politics

Kasich Wants Ohio to Fight to Protect Coverage for Pre-Existing Conditions

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published June 18, 2018 at 10:12 PM EDT
photo of Gov. John Kasich
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Kasich says getting sick is no reason to be bankrupted.

Gov. John Kasich says Ohio should be doing everything it can to defend the part of the Affordable Care Act that requires health-care coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. This once again positions Kasich against President Donald Trump, who has said his administration will not fight for the law.

Kasich is strongly opposed to a lawsuit filed by 20 states fighting the part of Obamacare that makes sure no one is denied health care because of pre-existing conditions.

“Because you got sick is no reason for you to be bankrupted, is no reason for you to be living a life of panic because somebody decided because you had a pre-existing condition you shouldn’t get health care,” he said.

Kasich said Ohio should be doing all it can, but never clearly said he’d call on Attorney General Mike DeWine to file a brief in defense of the provision. DeWine has long opposed Obamacare, and his office says he has no plans on intervening in the case. He made note that no state has written a brief focusing only on pre-existing conditions.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
