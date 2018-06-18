Gov. Kasich Speaks Out on Families Being Separated at the Border

Ohio Gov. John Kasich is joining the chorus of voices opposing a Trump immigration policy separating immigrant families at the United States border. Speaking on MSNBC Monday, Kasich blasted the practice.

“Think about this. Think about the fact that in our country, children, young children are being separated from their mothers and fathers. Could you imagine the terrifying effect on these kids?” he said.

Last Friday, Kasich posted a video to his Twitter account calling for an end to the policy.

Numerous Ohio lawmakers, including both Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman, have also voiced concerns with the policy.