Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Husted Expects Ohio's Voter Purging Process to Continue

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 15, 2018 at 8:05 PM EDT
photo of Jon Husted
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Secretary candidate Kathleen Clyde says she wants to end the process.

Democrats are saying thousands of voters could be affected by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision upholding the way Ohio deletes inactive registrations. But the secretary of state, who’s also the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, says the law prevents voters from being removed before the fall election.

Ohio can continue its two-step process of sending mailings after two years of voter inactivity and after four years, removal of registrations from those who don’t respond to mailings and also don’t vote. Democratic Secretary of State candidate Rep. Kathleen Clyde says she’d put an end to that, but Husted says the office is required by law to run the process.

“A future secretary of state could change some things within that realm. But I fully expect that with this ruling that the Legislature will codify this,” he said.

Opponents say Husted has been more aggressive than other secretaries of state in what they call purging voters, but Husted says his office has also created online change of address and other ways to reach voters.

Karen Kasler
