© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Quinnipiac Poll: Ohioans Support Paths to Citizenship, are Mixed on Higher Tariffs

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published June 14, 2018 at 5:26 PM EDT
photo of Gov. Kasich signing executive order
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. John Kasich has created a new office to work with immigrants in Ohio.

A new poll shows most Ohioans oppose higher tariffs on steel and aluminum in general, but support them on products coming from China -- unless it raises the price of things they buy or hurts sales of American-made products overseas.

And the poll shows a majority favor allowing immigrants here illegally to stay in the country if they pursue a path to citizenship.

The latest Quinnipiac Poll shows 69 percent of Ohioans surveyed say they are very satisfied or somewhat satisfied with the way things are going in Ohio right now.

Sixty percent of registered Ohio voters say illegal immigrants should be allowed to stay and eventually apply for citizenship. Ten percent say they should be allowed to stay but not apply for citizenship while 26 percent say they should be deported. When it comes to the "dreamers" brought here as children, more than three-quarters say they should be able to stay.

Voters are split evenly on the Republican tax cuts pushed by President Trump.

When it comes to tariffs, 55 percent say they favor raising tariffs on products made in China but that support drops significantly if that means they’d pay more or if it would start a trade war.  Only 35 percent support the broader steel and aluminum tariffs impossed by President Trump; 45 percent approve and 19 percent said they don't know. 

And most Ohioans, 51 percent, want to keep the Affordable Care Act in place. Fofty-four percent want it repealed.

Tags

Government & PoliticsQuinnipiac polltariffsDACADreamersGOP tax plan
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content