Quinnipiac Poll: Ohioans Support Paths to Citizenship, are Mixed on Higher Tariffs

A new poll shows most Ohioans oppose higher tariffs on steel and aluminum in general, but support them on products coming from China -- unless it raises the price of things they buy or hurts sales of American-made products overseas.

And the poll shows a majority favor allowing immigrants here illegally to stay in the country if they pursue a path to citizenship.

The latest Quinnipiac Poll shows 69 percent of Ohioans surveyed say they are very satisfied or somewhat satisfied with the way things are going in Ohio right now.

Sixty percent of registered Ohio voters say illegal immigrants should be allowed to stay and eventually apply for citizenship. Ten percent say they should be allowed to stay but not apply for citizenship while 26 percent say they should be deported. When it comes to the "dreamers" brought here as children, more than three-quarters say they should be able to stay.

Voters are split evenly on the Republican tax cuts pushed by President Trump.

When it comes to tariffs, 55 percent say they favor raising tariffs on products made in China but that support drops significantly if that means they’d pay more or if it would start a trade war. Only 35 percent support the broader steel and aluminum tariffs impossed by President Trump; 45 percent approve and 19 percent said they don't know.

And most Ohioans, 51 percent, want to keep the Affordable Care Act in place. Fofty-four percent want it repealed.