Government & Politics

Jury Member Seeks Mercy for Convicted Ohio Killer

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published June 14, 2018 at 5:31 PM EDT
photo of Ross Geiger
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Geiger wrote a letter to Gov. Kasich earlier this year to plead for Tibbetts' life.

A member of the jury who recommended the death penalty for a convicted murderer in 1997 is now seeking mercy for that killer. The juror says he would’ve reached a different decision had the case been argued better.

Ross Geiger told the Ohio Parole Board he doesn’t question if Raymond Tibbetts is guilty of murdering Fred Hicks and Judith Sue Crawford. But Geiger believes he would’ve opted for life without parole had he known about Tibbetts’ abusive childhood - something he learned about after visiting an anti-death penalty website.

Members of the board noted that whether or not the defense effectively presented the information, Geiger did have the written report that detailed Tibbetts’ past.

“If I wanted to make an argument to you about any topic, I probably wouldn’t just hand you the textbook and say here’s my argument,” he said.

This additional clemency hearing comes after Gov. John Kasich delayed Tibbett’s scheduled April execution because of a letter he received from Geiger.

Raymond Tibbetts Ross Geiger Clemency John Kasich Death Penalty Ohio executions
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
