Zack Space Proposes Investigative Unit For Charter School Scam

State auditor candidate Zack Space is detailing his plan to investigate the charter school scandal involving the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.

Space says he would create the “Stop Charter Abuse and Malfeasance Unit,” which would investigate how much charter schools overbill taxpayers and how for-profit management companies spend the money.

The Democratic candidate says the unit would also determine if current auditor Dave Yost took the necessary steps to uncover fraud at ECOT. His goal is that:

“Every dime of stolen money is returned to Ohio taxpayers and so that all Ohio children can attend schools that are equipped with the necessary resources to help them attain their God-given potential.”

Space has been critical of his Republican opponent Keith Faber, who he says did not do enough to stop charter school abuse when he was president of the Ohio Senate.