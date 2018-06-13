© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Zack Space Proposes Investigative Unit For Charter School Scam

Published June 13, 2018 at 5:08 PM EDT
Photo of Zach Space at the Akron Press Club
ANDREW MEYER
/
WKSU public radio

State auditor candidate Zack Space is detailing his plan to investigate the charter school scandal involving the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.

Space says he would create the “Stop Charter Abuse and Malfeasance Unit,” which would investigate how much charter schools overbill taxpayers and how for-profit management companies spend the money.

The Democratic candidate says the unit would also determine if current auditor Dave Yost took the necessary steps to uncover fraud at ECOT. His goal is that:

“Every dime of stolen money is returned to Ohio taxpayers and so that all Ohio children can attend schools that are equipped with the necessary resources to help them attain their God-given potential.”

Space has been critical of his Republican opponent Keith Faber, who he says did not do enough to stop charter school abuse when he was president of the Ohio Senate.

