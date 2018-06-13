© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Husted: Ohio Won't Remove Voters Before November's Election

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 13, 2018 at 11:44 AM EDT
photo of voting signs
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Husted says deleting voter registrations at this time would violate the National Voter Registration Act.

The Secretary of State says no voters will be removed from the rolls before the November election, in spite of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding Ohio’s process of deleting inactive voters’ registrations.

Secretary of State Jon Husted sent a letter to all 88 county boards of elections, telling them to take no action until further notice on maintaining voter rolls, which he says has been on hold since the lawsuit was filed in 2016.

Husted says deleting voters’ registrations this close to the general election would violate the National Voter Registration Act.

Ohio’s process involves sending mailings to voters who haven’t cast ballots in more than two years, asking them if they are still at the address attached to their registration. If those voters don’t respond and then don’t vote in the four years following, their names are deleted and they have to re-register.

It’s unclear how many people are in the queue to be removed from the voting rolls but the number is thought to be at least in the tens of thousands.

Tags

Government & PoliticsNational Voter Registration Actvoter purgeJon HustedU.S. Supreme Courtvoter rollsvoter registration
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content