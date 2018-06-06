© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Surprise Senate Amendment Adds Auditing Authority to JobsOhio

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 6, 2018 at 10:22 PM EDT
Photo of JobsOhio
JOBSOHIO
The program is privately run but funded with state revenues.

As the House was going through multiple rounds of voting to pick a new speaker, the Senate passed a surprise amendment to expand the state auditor’s power to look into the workings of the privatized non-profit entity JobsOhio.

The original bill creates a crowdfunding platform for entrepreneurs to seek investors from around the state. And the JobsOhio audit language that was tacked onto it barely got a reference on the Senate floor from Republican Sen. Frank LaRose of Hudson.

“An amendment was added that pertains to the auditing of JobsOhio.”

The amendment gives the state auditor more of a role in the scope and review of performance audits of JobsOhio by private firms. Auditor Dave Yost has long wanted more authority over those reviews, but JobsOhio has been exempted from public records law. Republican Senate President Larry Obhof says his chamber is supportive of increased transparency for JobsOhio, which is objecting to the change. The House will now consider it.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJobsOhioDave YostAudit JobsOhio
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content