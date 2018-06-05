© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Will Miss the Sept. 8 Deadline to Begin Selling Medical Marijuana

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published June 5, 2018 at 6:36 PM EDT
Photo of medical marijuana
Shutterstock.com
Ohio will miss the Sept. 8 deadline and no new deadline has been set yet.

Ohio admitted today what many suspected – that after two years of planning, the state won’t meet the Sept. 8 deadline to begin selling medical marijuana. 

Ohio awarded 25 licenses to grow marijuana. But there were lawsuits and confusion over the state’s scoring process. And to date, none of those growers has begun cultivation.

Tom Rosenberger of the National Cannabis Industry Association of Ohio says part of the problem is the conversion from provisional licenses for the growers to actual certificates of operation, which require more state reviews.

“It did come as a bit of a surprise and I think everyone’s a little disappointed in it. But I think everyone’s still working diligently and as quickly as possible to make sure that whatever delay there is is as short as possible and we are still able to get product into the hands of patients as soon as possible.”

He says the delay could be as little as a few weeks or through the end of the year. Ohio law defines 21 conditions for which marijuana oils, edibles and other non-smokable forms can be prescribed.

