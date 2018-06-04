© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Senate Candidate Renacci Takes Shots at 'Career Politician' Sherrod Brown in First Ad

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 4, 2018 at 5:46 PM EDT
photo of Renacci ad
RENACCI FOR SENATE
/
YOUTUBE
Politifact finds that Renacci's claim of Brown trying to avoid his taxes is "true."

The Republican candidate for U.S. Senate is firing back at an ad from the Democratic incumbent with an ad of his own. This campaign was expected to be expensive, and now it’s certain to be nasty as well.

Like his opponent Sen. Sherrod Brown’s inaugural ad, Congressman Jim Renacci’s first one is negative, too.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1emUZRK73A

Brown’s second ad says Renacci tried to avoid paying taxes in 2012 – which Politifact ruled that year was “true."

Brown’s first ad claiming Renacci was a registered lobbyist while in Congress was rated “mostly false” by Politifact. Brown appears for only a few seconds in his ad.

Renacci is on screen the entire time in his, including when he challenges Brown to make his claims in person on camera. Brown said in a statement that he’d welcome a discussion on Renacci’s non-payment of income taxes.

Tags

Government & Politicspolitical advertisingJim RenacciSherrod BrownOhio U.S. Senate RaceElection 2018
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content