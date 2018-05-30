Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Cordray Discusses Small-Business Policy in Cleveland

The Democratic nominee for Ohio governor, Richard Cordray, toured a manufacturing site in Cleveland Tuesday. The former federal consumer watchdog talked about small-business policy.

Cordray met with business leaders for a closed-to-press session at Magnet, a manufacturing incubator that receives state and federal funding. His campaign proposes helping small businesses with permits and low-interest loans.

Cordray said he would not scrap JobsOhio, the economic development nonprofit created by GOP Gov. John Kasich.

“We can take JobsOhio and we can focus it, some of it, more on small business in the state. And we don’t have to solely be about throwing money at big companies from outside the state coming here and then undercutting the businesses that are already doing the right things here in Ohio,” he said.

Asked whether he’d support continuing or ending Kasich’s small-business tax cut – which allows a 100 percent deduction on the first quarter million of income, Cordray said he’d want to know whether it’s creating jobs first.