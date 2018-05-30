© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Cordray Discusses Small-Business Policy in Cleveland

WKSU | By Nick Castele
Published May 30, 2018 at 1:19 AM EDT
Richard Cordray
WIKIMEDIA
Cordray promised he would not end JobsOhio in the stop.

The Democratic nominee for Ohio governor, Richard Cordray, toured a manufacturing site in Cleveland Tuesday. The former federal consumer watchdog talked about small-business policy.

Cordray met with business leaders for a closed-to-press session at Magnet, a manufacturing incubator that receives state and federal funding.  His campaign proposes helping small businesses with permits and low-interest loans. 

Cordray said he would not scrap JobsOhio, the economic development nonprofit created by GOP Gov. John Kasich. 

“We can take JobsOhio and we can focus it, some of it, more on small business in the state. And we don’t have to solely be about throwing money at big companies from outside the state coming here and then undercutting the businesses that are already doing the right things here in Ohio,” he said.

Asked whether he’d support continuing or ending Kasich’s small-business tax cut – which allows a 100 percent deduction on the first quarter million of income, Cordray said he’d want to know whether it’s creating jobs first.

Tags

Government & PoliticsRich CordrayMAGNETElection 2018JobsOhiosmall business
Related Content