Ohio’s Redistricting Advocates Set their Sights on their Next Goals

Now that they’ve had success in changing the way the maps for lawmakers at the state and federal level are drawn, Ohio activists who worked on those ballot issues are turning their attention to other concerns.

Jen Miller from the League of Women Voters of Ohio says the Congressional redistricting issue that passed in the primary is still top of mind for her group.

“We need to make sure we have a great Census and then we need to work together to make sure we have really great maps,” she said.

Catherine Turcer with Common Cause Ohio has worked for decades on redistricting and says she knows her next target.

“It’s really clear to me that people want to follow the money. They want to understand who’s influencing elections. And I think the next batter up is dark money,” she said.

The Ohio Environmental Council also worked on redistricting reform and says it’ll be focused on clean energy issues.