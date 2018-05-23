© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Roadblocks Continue in Selection of Ohio's Next House Speaker

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 23, 2018 at 5:57 PM EDT
photo of Ohio Statehouse
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Delays in selecting the next speaker are affecting a number bills which are now in limbo.

The fight over who will lead the Ohio House throughout the end of this year has spilled over into chaos.

At the same time former Speaker Cliff Rosenberger’s Clarksville home was being raided by the FBI, the House cancelled session for the rest of this week – meaning no vote on speaker, and dozens of bills in limbo. And acting Speaker Kirk Schuring says it’s because some Republicans in the GOP’s House caucus are breaking the tradition of giving 50 needed votes to the top vote getter, in this case Finance Chair Ryan Smith.

“This is uncharted territory we are in right now and I still have confidence we will get there but I’m not going to roll the dice,” he said.

There’s no word on how, if or when the speakership will be decided. Democrats are speaking out against the chaos, saying it’s time for voters to make a change because Republicans have allowed a culture of corruption to hold the legislature hostage.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio StatehouseOhio Speaker of the HouseKirk SchuringRep. Ryan SmithCliff Rosenberger
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content