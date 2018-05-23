Roadblocks Continue in Selection of Ohio's Next House Speaker

The fight over who will lead the Ohio House throughout the end of this year has spilled over into chaos.

At the same time former Speaker Cliff Rosenberger’s Clarksville home was being raided by the FBI, the House cancelled session for the rest of this week – meaning no vote on speaker, and dozens of bills in limbo. And acting Speaker Kirk Schuring says it’s because some Republicans in the GOP’s House caucus are breaking the tradition of giving 50 needed votes to the top vote getter, in this case Finance Chair Ryan Smith.

“This is uncharted territory we are in right now and I still have confidence we will get there but I’m not going to roll the dice,” he said.

There’s no word on how, if or when the speakership will be decided. Democrats are speaking out against the chaos, saying it’s time for voters to make a change because Republicans have allowed a culture of corruption to hold the legislature hostage.