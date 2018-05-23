© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

FBI Raids Former Ohio House Speaker's Home

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 23, 2018 at 5:52 PM EDT
CLIFF ROSENBERGER
STATE OF OHIO
When he resigned, Rosenberger said his interactions with lobbyists were completely legal.

As another attempt among Republicans to pick a Speaker of the Ohio House has stalled, there has been some action in the hometown of the former Speaker. It is likely connected to reports of an FBI inquiry into Cliff Rosenberger’s travel with lobbyists connected to the payday lending industry.

The FBI has reportedly raided Rosenberger’s home in Clarksville and a nearby storage unit in Wilmington. That unit is said to have contained items from Rosenberger’s Columbus office. 

Rosenberger hasn’t spoken publicly since he resigned last month, when he said he felt his actions as Speaker have been ethical and lawful.

Acting Speaker Kirk Schuring was asked about the raids in a call updating reporters on the cancelled vote for Speaker:

“I did not know about any of that.”

Schuring said the decision to cancel sessions came because of his concerns that Rep. Ryan Smith doesn’t have enough caucus support to be Speaker, and it came before news of the FBI raids broke. And he also said he’s unaware of any FBI activity in state Republican offices or with OHROC, the campaign organization for House Republicans.

Government & PoliticsCliff RosenbergerFBIKirk SchuringOHROCOhio House speaker
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
