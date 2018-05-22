© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Sherrod Brown Attacks Renacci's Lobbying History in First Senate Campaign TV Ad

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 22, 2018 at 5:29 PM EDT
Photo of Brown ad
The Brown ad questions Renacci's lobbying history; Renacci says the attack is untrue.

The tone of the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican Congressman Jim Renacci may have been set by the very first ad, which ends its short run on broadcast and cable TV around the state today.

Brown’s ad refers to Renacci’s registration as a lobbyist for a firm he worked for as an accountant in 2008. He filed paperwork two months ago saying that registration was deactivated in 2009. Brown doesn’t characterize the ad as negative.

“People know what I stand for, and they know whom I fight for. They know my record. We just are pointing out and making the contrast between me and my opponent,” he said.

Brown comes into the race with high name ID and more than $12 million. The much less known Renacci came out of his contested primary with just over $4 million.

His spokesperson says in a statement that Renacci has never at any point been a lobbyist and that Brown’s claim is “absurd and patently false."

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
