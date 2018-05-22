© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Pressure is Mounting on Ohio House Republicans to Stop Infighting and Pick a New Speaker

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 22, 2018 at 5:13 PM EDT
photo of Ohio House chamber
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

It’s been over a week since the Ohio House Republican Caucus failed to come up with enough votes to name a new speaker to take over for the rest of this year. House leaders say they hope to do that Wednesday. And pressure is mounting for majority lawmakers to pick a leader soon.

The House has had to cancel two voting sessions because of the internal fight among Republicans over who should fill out the term of former Speaker Cliff Rosenberger. He resigned in April amid an FBI inquiry into his dealings with lobbyists.

'I cannot remember a spectacle in Ohio like we are seeing right now and you have all of this work that needs to be done on the issues the average person cares about.'

Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper says Republicans need to pick a speaker now and get back to work.

“I cannot remember a spectacle in Ohio like we are seeing right now and you have all of this work that needs to be done on the issues the average person cares about,” he said.

Meanwhile,  six conservative-leaning business organizations have written a letter to the House, asking members to set aside their differences and preferences and focus on the needs of the state.

Keith Lake is with the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

“Without a speaker, the House is essentially rudderless,” he said.

A spokesman for the Republican House caucus says a decision on a new speaker should be coming soon.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
