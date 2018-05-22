Pressure is Mounting on Ohio House Republicans to Stop Infighting and Pick a New Speaker

It’s been over a week since the Ohio House Republican Caucus failed to come up with enough votes to name a new speaker to take over for the rest of this year. House leaders say they hope to do that Wednesday. And pressure is mounting for majority lawmakers to pick a leader soon.

The House has had to cancel two voting sessions because of the internal fight among Republicans over who should fill out the term of former Speaker Cliff Rosenberger. He resigned in April amid an FBI inquiry into his dealings with lobbyists.

Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper says Republicans need to pick a speaker now and get back to work.

“I cannot remember a spectacle in Ohio like we are seeing right now and you have all of this work that needs to be done on the issues the average person cares about,” he said.

Meanwhile, six conservative-leaning business organizations have written a letter to the House, asking members to set aside their differences and preferences and focus on the needs of the state.

Keith Lake is with the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

“Without a speaker, the House is essentially rudderless,” he said.

A spokesman for the Republican House caucus says a decision on a new speaker should be coming soon.