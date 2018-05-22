© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Could Younger Voters Sway Ohio's Election? It's Possible, But Not Likely

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 22, 2018 at 7:12 PM EDT
Lines for voting in Summit County
MARK URYCKI
/
WKSU
Younger voters turn out in presidential elections but not, generally, in midterms

The latest school shooting in Texas has activists are calling on younger people to register to vote and cast ballots in the upcoming midterm elections. But historical stats show those calls may go ignored in Ohio. 

When more 18- to 24-year-olds vote, Democrats are more likely to win. But when more older voters turn out, Republicans do. 

Elections analyst Mike Dawson says stats from the Secretary of State’s office compared to U.S. Census figures show tough races for Democrats in non-presidential years since 2000.

“And in those nine elections, a Democrat here in Ohio has won one time – that was in 2006, and that’s when the 18- to 24-year-old vote was the highest in a midterm election,” he said.

Just under 28 percent of all voters in that age group cast ballots in 2006. Nearly twice as many 18 to 24-year-olds voted in 2008 – when Barack Obama took Ohio – but less than 40 percent of those Ohioans voted in 2016, when Donald Trump won the state.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
