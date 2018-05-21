© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Tuesday Session to Pick Ohio's Next Speaker is Swimming in Uncertainty

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 21, 2018 at 5:18 PM EDT
Photo of State Rep. Kirk Schuring
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Kirk Schuring has been leading the House on an interim basis since Rosenberger abruptly resigned.

Thee Ohio House is scheduled to meet Tuesday, but questions remain over who will lead that session and two others that are scheduled -- and whether they will still happen at all.

Last week’s House session was abruptly canceled after the Republican House Caucus failed to reach consensus on a choice to replace Cliff Rosenberger, who resigned in April amid an FBI inquiry that involved him.

Majority Republicans in the House have been privately quarreling over who will serve as speaker through the end of this year when this General Assembly ends. The GOP caucus must pick a candidate who will get at least 50 Republican votes on the House floor. The front runner is a Rosenberger ally, Ryan Smith, but he failed to come up with enough votes last week. The 33-member Democratic caucus has said it won’t help with votes and may put up its own candidate in a largely symbolic gesture.

A spokesman for the House says the first session is solely for a full House vote on a new speaker. But if that doesn’t happen, the House cannot vote on legislation until a new speaker is elected. More than a dozen bills are ready for a vote, including a controversial one that cracks down on payday lending.

Tags

Government & PoliticsCliff RosenbergerOhio House of RepresentativesOhio House speakerKirk SchuringRyan Smith
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content