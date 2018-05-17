Ohio Marijuana Proposal OK'd to Start Collecting Signatures

Backers of a state constitutional amendment that would allow voters to decide to legalize and regulate marijuana like alcohol will soon start collecting signatures to put it before voters.

The Ohio Ballot Board has unanimously approved the language proposed by backers of the marijuana legalization plan as a single issue.

That means the activists who want to put it on the Fall 2019 ballot can begin collecting more than 300,000 valid petition signatures. Backers had hoped to get it on the ballot this fall but acknowledge that would be difficult considering the deadline is in early July.

Ohio’s medical marijuana program, which is set to be fully operational by Sept. 8th, would not be affected by the proposed ballot issue.