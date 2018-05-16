Brown says He's Not Joining the Ranks of Democrats Running for President in 2020

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown quickly shut down speculation today that his appearance at a Democratic policy conference this week is a sign he’s considering a run for president in 2020.

The Center for American Progress conference drew prominent Democrats considering presidential runs– including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Kirsten Gillibrand. The focus was on issues ranging from healthcare to criminal-justice reform.

Brown insisted he went to ensure workers are integral to his party’s message in 2018 and 2020, not because he is considering a run.

“I go anywhere where I can talk about Ohio workers, where I can explode the myth that Ohio’s the rust belt, which demeans who we are and diminishes our work.”

The conference largely ignored President Trump, though it included discussions of big policy differences over issues like deregulation, veterans care and workers’ rights.