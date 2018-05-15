'Stand Your Ground' and Gun Control Proposals Face Statehouse Before Summer Break

The House and Senate are working on moving bills through their chambers through the next two weeks before going on summer break. This is a critical time for bills lawmakers want to pass assuming their next chance won’t be until after the November election.

The “Stand Your Ground” bill, which makes it easier to use lethal force in self-defense, is seeing some new momentum in the House after the mass shooting in Parkland, Fla., forced the legislation onto hiatus for two months. Also getting another hearing is the gun-control bill to implement Gov. John Kasich’s proposals, which includes banning bump stocks and keeping guns from people the courts deem as threats.

Two bills that could move through committee and possibly to the House floor include a measure that increases penalties for people who deal drugs near rehab centers and legislation that reinforces 18 as the legal mimimum age to marry.

The bill that overhauls Ohio’s renewable energy laws is getting long-awaited new hearing in the Senate, which could signal passage by the chamber before lawmakers go on break in June.