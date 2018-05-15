© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Young Black Democrats Are Concerned About Voter Turnout -- And So Are The Candidates

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published May 15, 2018 at 4:14 PM EDT
photo of Bishop Chui and Zakiyyah Malik
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
Bishop Chui (left) and Zakiyyah Malik are both members of Ohio Young Black Democrats, and both expressed concern about getting people to the polls this November.

Most of the Democrats running in statewide races spoke at an Ohio Young Black Democrats event over the weekend near Cleveland, addressing several issues including voter turnout.

A small crowd gathered at the Warrensville Heights Civic Center on Saturday for the event, which included Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rich Cordray.

'If he doesn't really step it up, and give voters a reason to show up, they're not going to show up.'

Asked about police brutality, Cordray said, “We need to have better training, we need to have more accountability -- and again, I think the cameras and the visibility of this is leading to more accountability -- but it’s something that we should not accept and condone anywhere in our society.”

That wasn’t a good enough answer for Bishop Chui, a member of the Ohio Young Black Democrats. He says if Democrats want votes, they need to speak more directly to concerns about the issues.

“The main concerns for the party and for this candidate is voter turnout. And if he doesn’t really step it up, and give voters a reason to show up, they’re not going to show up.”

Chui also says the low turnout for the event – about 20 people – is another sign that Ohio’s Democrats need to start addressing the issues in a way that speaks to groups like his.

Rob Richardson, who’s running for treasurer, expressed concern about voter turnout.

“I don’t think there’s a ‘Blue Wave.’  I don’t think that’s going to come.  That’s like you’re hoping that people are just going to respond because of what’s going on in Washington [and] what’s going on in Columbus. We can’t hope for that – we have to fight for it.  And that’s going to take more people coming out.  We’re going to need more people to come out to these events. We’re going to have to have more people involved. We’re going to need more people to vote. You’re going to have to knock on more doors.”

Richardson and several of the other speakers said they’re pleased with the primary results from last week, such as the passage of Issue 1, a state constitutional amendment to change how congressional district maps are drawn

Tags

Government & PoliticsRich CordrayOhio Young Black DemocratsBishop ChuiElection 2018Rob RichardsonIssue 1
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content