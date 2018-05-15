© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

No Decision Yet on Ohio's Next Speaker of the House

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 15, 2018 at 9:10 PM EDT
photo of Kirk Schuring
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Update: With no decision today, Wednesday’s session has been cancelled.

There is still no word on who the next speaker of the Ohio House might be. Republican state lawmakers met for hours and there is still no decision yet, with a vote by the full House scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

House Speaker Pro Tempore Kirk Schuring says the 65-member caucus needs to provide 50 votes for one person to serve as the speaker for the rest of this calendar year. He says Finance Committee Chair Ryan Smith led the vote total, but there’s a problem getting consensus needed from the rest of the caucus.

“We asked for a show of hands of who could not vote for the nominee on the floor. And that’s where we are at right now. We’re real close to the 50 but we are not there yet but we are close enough that we can get there and again, I just need to sit down with others and figure out what that pathway might be,” he said.

Smith and former Speaker Larry Householder have been angling for the Speaker position next year, but Householder didn’t put his name into this vote.

Republicans are picking a nominee to replace Cliff Rosenberger, who resigned last month amid reports of an FBI inquiry about his travel and lobbyists.

Government & PoliticsOhio Speaker of the HouseRep. Ryan SmithRep. Kirk SchuringCliff Rosenberger
