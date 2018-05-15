© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Kasich Signs Executive Order to Help Immigrants Find Jobs in Ohio

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 15, 2018 at 9:07 PM EDT
photo of Gov. Kasich signing executive order
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Saying he’s frustrated with federal inaction on immigration, Gov. John Kasich has signed an executive order that he says will assist legal immigrants in getting work, finding help and integrating into Ohio.

Kasich’s order creates the Office of Opportunities for New Americans and sets up a website and an advisory committee to link immigrants with state agencies that deal with job training, education and employment. It applies only to the 4 percent of Ohio’s population of documented immigrants, though status won’t be checked. But Kasich says it’s time Congress does something on illegal immigration.

“We’re not going to take 11, 12 million people and put them on a yellow school bus and ship them to the border. We need to get them into a position where they have some sort of a status. But they just can’t seem to do anything because everybody’s so political down there and polarized,” he said.

Kasich has blasted President Trump and hard-line Republicans on immigration, saying it could help with Ohio’s anemic population growth.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
