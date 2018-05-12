© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Renacci, Brown Ready to Debate in Preparation for November

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published May 12, 2018 at 8:34 PM EDT
sherrod_brown_cu_082517_-_chow.jpg

Congressman Jim Renacci and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown are preparing for a November showdown. Renacci overwhelmingly won the Republican nomination in the Senate race while Brown ran unopposed to keep his seat. Brown says he looks forward to debating Renacci on the issues.

Sherrod Brown brushed off the news that Renacci is officially his General Election opponent, saying he’s going to stay focused on his agenda in the Senate to create jobs and fight for workers.

“We’ve seen a Congress that’s in the pockets of special interests, in the pocket of drug companies, in the pockets of the Koch brothers and the gun lobby," Brown says.

But Republicans say it’s Brown’s stances against issues like tax cuts for large businesses that stand in the way of job growth.

In a statement after his primary win, Renacci previewed his campaign and alsosomewhat reflected Brown’s rhetoric, saying it was the Democratic senator who’s in the pocket of what he calls far-left special interest groups.

