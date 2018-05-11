© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Attorney General Approves First Step for Amendement That Would De-Criminalize Marijuana

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 11, 2018 at 5:51 PM EDT
Photo of marijuana
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Backers of a proposed constitutional amendment to make marijuana legal in Ohio have passed the first big hurdle in that process.

Ohio attorney general has approved a proposed amendment by the group, “Ohio Families for Change.” Spokesman Jonathan Varner says the premise is simple,  that marijuana should be treated and regulated the same or substantially the same as alcohol and tobacco.”

It would leave the state’s medical marijuana program in place and would de-criminalize arecreational use of marijuana. But backers would need more than 300,000 valid signatures by July for this fall’s ballot. So Varner says the group is shooting for next November.

“2018 just isn’t really realistic. That said, 2019 absolutely is.”

This is one of several marijuana-related proposals that citizens’ groups have talked about taking to the ballot. 

