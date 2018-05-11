© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Brown Predicts Young Voters will be Driven by Concerns About Guns, Climate Change and Bigotry

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published May 11, 2018 at 5:26 PM EDT
Photo of Brown at Press Club
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU public radio
Brown talks with new voters Nanette Pitt and Steven Savides, who became naturalized citizens in March.

Though turnout in this week’s Ohio primary was low, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown is predicting higher-than-usual interest in the general election this fall. 

Brown was asked during his Akron Press Club speech whether Democrats are ready for 2018 and have what they’ll need to drive voter turnout. His response was focused on young voters and what will push them to participate. Top of the list, he said, is guns, but it’s not the only issue.

“They see a president where the White House has a stench of bigotry. They see a president and an administration where they deny climate change. They see a president that opposes civil rights and human rights. And they see a president and a White House and a majority in Congress owned by the gun lobby.”

Brown said he expects turnout to be higher than the last midterm election in 2014 despite an expected barrage of negative ads which he says are designed to turn voters off.

Tags

Government & PoliticsSherrod BrownJim RenacciElection 2018
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
Related Content