© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

U.S. Sen. Brown Remains Confident After Low Democrat Turnout at Primaries

Published May 9, 2018 at 6:43 PM EDT
photo of Sen. Sherrod Brown
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Sen. Brown is unfazed by primary turnout.

Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown says he is not surprised or worried about the lower Democratic voter turnout during yesterday's primary election.

Across the board, the Republican turn out was higher Ohio, though overall voter turnout was lower than typical primaries.

Brown says that shouldn't worry Democrats when it comes to November. He points to a divisive Republican primary.

“I think the enthusiasm is clearly on the side of people who want a different direction for this country and want a different direction for this state. As for what drove the turnout on the Republican side was clear. On the Democratic side there weren’t a lot of TV ads, there weren’t a lot of attacks back and forth to kind of get people going,” said Brown.

Brown also believes the primary results demonstrate a strong showing for Democrats in the governor’s race, with Rich Cordray beating five opponents with about two-thirds of the vote.

Brown is up for reelection this year and ran unopposed in the primary. He’ll face Republican Jim Renacci in the general election.

Tags

Government & PoliticsSen. Sherrod BrownRich CordrayJim RenacciOhio Democratic PartyElection 2018
Related Content